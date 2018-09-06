This Weekend: Concerts, festivals and more

Urinetown The Musical

Urinetown The Musical runs Sept. 6-28 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. A musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theater itself. Tickets: are $30-$38. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Within These Walls

The Within These Walls exhibit runs Sept. 6-30 at City Gallery, 994 State Street, New Haven. The exhibit will display a sculptural installation by Meg Bloom and Howard el Yasin. An opening reception will be held Sept. 8 from 2-5 p.m. For more information, visit city-gallery.org.

Golf fund-raiser

The Tony Dovolani Golf for Special Needs Children is on Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the Patterson Club 1118 Cross Highway, Fairfield. Proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to The Kennedy Center’s Autism Project, the ASD Fitness Center and Dylan’s Wings of Change. Tickets are $225. For more information, call 203-218-0155.

Daryl Hawk

Daryl Hawk’s exhibit Distant Journeys will run Sept. 7 through Oct. 5 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit darylhawk.com.

Oyster Festival

The Oyster Festival runs Sept. 7-9 at Veterans Memorial Park in Norwalk. The festival will feature live music on each day of the festival. Proceeds will go to the Norwalk Seaport Association. For more information, visit seaport.org/Entertainment.

Relishing Restraint

The Relishing Restraint exhibit runs Sept. 7-23 at Loft Artists Association, 575 Pacific Street, Stamford. The opening reception is on Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit loftartists.org.

Sally Mayes

An Evening with Sally Mayes will be held on Sept. 7-8 at 8 p.m. at BJ Ryan’s Magnolia Room, 57 Main Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $30-$40. For more information, visit BJRyansMagnoliaRoom.com.

Easton Corbin

Easton Corbin will perform on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $67.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

In the Bag

The In the Bag exhibit runs Sept. 8-30 at the Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose Street, Newtown. The exhibit traces the beginnings of the Reusable Bag Movement and presents the growth of creative alternatives to plastic.

Fall Bird Walk

A Fall Bird Walk will be held on Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. The walk is free. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.

Fire show

The Engine 260 Fire Apparatus Show & Muster is on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Eisenhower Park, 780 North Street, Milford. Activities include a motorcade of fire apparatus that will travel from Jonathan Law High School to Meadowside Road, through Milford Center and onto North Street, ending at Eisenhower Park. The event is free. For more information, visit engine260.org.

Black Rock Bike & Boat

The Historical Black Rock Bike & Boat tour is on Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at Fairfield Museum & History Center and Museum Shop, 370 Beach Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit fairfieldhistory.org/events/bikeboatblackrock.

*Japanese Fall Festival

The Japanese Fall Festival is on Sept. 8 from 2-4 p.m. at the Jesup Green, 20 Jesup Road, Westport. The Japan Society of Fairfield County will host the event. It includes the Bon Dance, origami, a traditional Japanese water yo-yo game, and a Japanese language table where your name can be written for you in Japanese. Info: japansocietyfc.org.

Broadway Boys

The Broadway Boys will perform on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. The Broadway Boys features six talented vocalists who have performed in the biggest hits on Broadway including Hamilton, Rent, Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys, The Lion King, Kinky Boots,and many more. Their set list features classic and contemporary Broadway hits presented in a fresh, new way by adding elements of Pop, Funk, Gospel and Jazz. Tickets are $45-$50. For more information, call 203-254-4010.

Ivy League Of Comedy

The Ivy League Of Comedy will perform on Sept. 8 at 7:45 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Carmen Lynch, Joe Larson and Shaun Eli will perform. Tickets are $33. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sidewalk Art Show

The Sidewalk Art Show and Sale runs Sept. 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at South Beach Avenue, Greenwich. For more information, visit artsocietyofoldgreenwich/.

Spaghetti dinner

A Spaghetti Dinner is on Sept. 8 at 4:45 p.m. at Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $12.

Playhouse gala

The Westport Country Playhouse Annual Gala is on Sept. 8 at 5:15 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Sutton Foster will perform. Tickets are $350. For more information, contact Aline O’Connor at 203-571-1138 or [email protected]

Heart of Gold

The Heart of Gold Band will perform on Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Richter Association for the Arts, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. For more information, visit richterarts.org.