Shelton schools will dismiss early Thursday

By Shelton Herald on September 5, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

Shelton Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Superintendent Christopher Clouet made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. The alert on SheltonPublicSchools.org reads: “All Shelton Public Schools will be dismissing early on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Please check “school hours” on the district website to determine student arrival times in the afternoon.”

According to the district website, early dismissal times are:

  • 12:15 p.m. at Shelton High School
  • 1 p.m. at Shelton Intermediate
  • 1:10 p.m. at Perry Hill School
  • 1:50 p.m. at all Shelton elementary schools.

Other schools in the area, including Monroe and Trumbull Public Schools, are also dismissing early Thursday, due to predicted high temperatures.

