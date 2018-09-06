Shelton Herald

Shelton football postponed

By Shelton Herald on September 6, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Shelton vs Cheshire football game tonight has been postponed.

The makeup is tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 7, at Xavier High School in Middletown at 7 p.m.

 

Related posts:

  1. Football: Shelton defense locks down Cheshire
  2. Football: Loaded Gaels to meet Rams in opener
  3. Shelton’s Spencer Gangi’s records hat trick
  4. Boys basketball: Shelton Gaels lose to Cheshire

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Ridgefield brings the funk with new music festival
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress