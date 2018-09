Haley Oko scored a goal to break a scoreless tie and the Shelton High girls soccer team defeated Masuk High, 2-0, in Monroe on Saturday.

Oko’s goal came at the 46-minute mark.

Maggie Howard’s goal in the 49th minute gave coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes a 2-0 advantage.

Mackenzie Joyce and Erin Keary earned assists.

Arianna Malick made four saves to post the shut out.

Shelton had 20 shots to three for Masuk.

Sarah Pfau made eight stops for the Panthers.