Long Hill Avenue home badly damaged by Sunday fire

By Kate Czaplinski on September 10, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

A fire Sunday afternoon left a Long Hill Avenue home uninhabitable. — Photo by Keith Muratori/FireGroundImages.com.

No one was injured but a home was left uninhabitable following a Sunday afternoon fire on Long Hill Avenue.

Shelton Assistant Fire Chief Nick Verdicchio said all four of Shelton’s fire companies responded to 462 Long Hill Ave. around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9.

“First arriving units found home fully involved in flames, no occupants,” according to Verdicchio. “F.D. did an aggressive interior attack and knocked down the bulk of the fire in about twenty minutes.”  

The department remained on scene for a couple of hours, doing extensive overhaul and wetting hot spots. There were no reported injuries.

Verdicchio said Fire Marshal James Tortora was on scene Sunday and started his investigation. As of now, the cause is undetermined.

The towns of Monroe and Trumbull were called to cover the Huntington and White Hills firehouses since all four Shelton fire houses were at the scene, along with Shelton EMS. Red Cross was contacted to assist the family with shelter, since the house is uninhabitable.

FireGroundImages.com shared video from the scene. Watch it here

