The Shelton High boys soccer team defeated Amity High, 2-0, in its season opener.

Alexander Coleman had the first goal for coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels.

Zach Prindle had the assist.

Jonathan Diaz, assisted by Stylianos Mysirlidis, took the score to 2-0.

Adrian Gonzalez posted the shut out.

Shelton will visit Guilford Tuesday at 7 and West Haven Saturday at 2.