Romeo & Juliet: Choose your own ending on Sept. 12, 13

What if the “greatest love story of all time” wasn’t?

Spector Furniture and Mattress Gallery, TEAM, Inc., and Valley Shakespeare Festival have joined together again for Spector Spectacular Presents Romeo & Juliet: Choose Your Own Ending on Wednesday, Sept. 12 and Thursday, Sept. 13.

The furniture showroom, located at 385 Main Street in Ansonia, is a unique venue for the professional actors of the Valley Shakespeare Festival to perform a raucous and rowdy rendition of Shakespeare’s most beloved romance.

What if Romeo had stayed helplessly in love with Rosaline instead of Juliet? What if Mercutio and Tybalt hadn’t died, but had gotten together instead? In this Shakespearean take on the Choose Your Own Ending Adventure-style, the audience decides where the action goes.

The doors will open to Spector Spectacular at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, and Thursday, Sept. 13, with the show starting around 7 p.m..The event will also feature a silent auction, a raffle, and a variety of foods from surrounding restaurants, including sushi and stuffed cookies. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now at $45 per person in advance ($50 at the door) with net proceeds to benefit TEAM, Inc. and Valley Shakespeare Festival. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.vsfestival.org or by calling VSF at 203-513-9446.

TEAM, Inc. and Valley Shakespeare Festival are local nonprofit organizations which serve the communities of the lower Naugatuck Valley. TEAM, Inc. develops and operates numerous programs that impact on the economically and disadvantaged populations within the area, and Valley Shakespeare Festival seeks to entertain, inform, educate and enrich the cultural lives of the Valley communities through the magic of free and affordable live theater.