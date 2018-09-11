Girls swimming: Revamped squad defeats Jonathan Law

Shelton High’s girls swim team began the season with an 88-82 victory over Jonathan Law at the Shelton Community Center Pool on Friday — the makings of which were perhaps not surprising but satisfying for coach Tom Jurzynski.

“We have a lot of new faces this year, so I really had no idea how this was going to go,” said the Shelton coach, whose team lost eight swimmers to graduation a year ago and saw many returnees step up and newcomers step in and contribute. “It’s great to get a good win and it’s a win over a good team so we’re happy with that. It should be a good confidence booster for them.”

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” said Jurzynski, whose team took first place in 10-of-12 events and led wire to wire, but was challenged in each event by Law which recorded second-place finishes in each of the events Shelton won.

Law also had several third- and fourth-place outcomes, but Shelton’s first-place finishes kept the home squad in front.

The meet began with the 200 yard medley relay contingent of Emma Parkes, Olivia D’Addio, Louise Kim and Anastasia Alcaraz-Sim winning in 2:02.64.

Alyssa Breton won the 200 freestyle in 2:08.16, a solid 12 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

Shelton’s best finish in the 200 individual medley was the second-place effort turned in by D’Addio, who had a time of 2:32.21.

Kim was first in the 50, sprinting to a time of 24.82, and the 100 with a time of 54.97.

Parkes won the 100 butterfly in 1:00.60.

Bretan was tops in the 500 with a time of 5:40.71.

The 200 free relay of Alcaraz-Sim, Kim, Kayla Bretan and Alyssa Bretan was first in 1:48.28.

Parkes won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.40.

D’Addio won the 100 breaststroke race in 1:19.08.

Shelton’s 400 free relay of Alyssa Bretan, D’Addio, Kayla Bretan and Parkes took second in 4:08.53.

Kayla Bretan is one of eight freshmen in the lineup.

The third-place 200 medley relay (2:15.98) includes two freshmen (Greta Parkes and Maranda Balcerzak) and two seniors (Emma Turchuk and Tania Montano).

“I think we did really well for the first meet. We tried to pump each other up,” said Kim, one of Shelton’s captains.

“We definitely had some surprising, really good swims. I’m really excited to see what they’ll do in future meets,” said Emma Parkes, another captain, referring to the new team members.

“It was nice to see them do well today,” Kim added.

Jurzynski noted that the team has some tough upcoming meets, beginning with the Friday, Sept 15, 4 p.m. visit to Sacred Heart Academy at Albertus Magnus College.