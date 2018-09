Shelton High’s girls volleyball team won a 3-0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-16) victory over SCC rival Daniel Hand on Wednesday.

Grace Boles had eight kills, a block and a dig for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaelettes (3-1).

Clarissa Pierre had six kills and a block.

Reem Abdul-Hack had four kills and three blocks.

Daniel Hand (0-2) was led by Allie Nelson (5 aces, 5 kills) and Summer Adams (6 kills, 6 blocks).