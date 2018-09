The Shelton High boys cross country team posted wins over Fairfield Prep (23-36), Sheehan of Wallingford (16-47) and West Haven (17-46) on Wednesday.

Robert Dillon won the meets in 16:33 to lead coach Michael Gambardella’s Gaels to victory on their 3.1 mile home course.

Matt Richard was fourth (17:52), Tyler Pineau fifth (18:05), Sam Kocurek seventh (18:28) and John DeRosa ninth (18:41).