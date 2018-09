Shelton High topped West Haven (15-50), Lauralton Hall of Milford (20-36) and Sheehan of Wallingford (26-31) in an SCC girls cross country meet on Wednesday, as coach Katelyn Tucker’s squad swept their season-opener.

Anna Weissenberg placed second (21:10), Alli Kenealy third (21:37) and Maeve Sheldon fifth (23:01).

Sheehan’s Lizzie Brown took first in 20:36 and the Titans’ Arianna Amodio was fourth in 23:00.