Ladies Paddle Tournament Sept. 28 supports Adam’s House

September 13, 2018

Adam’s House invites the public to the third annual Ladies Healing Hearts Paddle Tournament starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 28 at area clubs. Proceeds from the event benefit Adam’s House, a nonprofit center in Shelton that provides free educational and support programs to Connecticut children and families struggling to cope with grief.

Thirty-two teams will compete in the women’s-only paddle tournament held at multiple locations from 8:30 a.m. until about 2 p.m.Aspetuck Valley Country Club at 67 Old Redding Road in Weston will host the event’s luncheon, semi-finals and championship game, but players also will paddle for a cause at Patterson Country Club in Fairfield, CT; Weston Field Club and Wilton YMCA.

“The Healing Hearts Paddle Tournament has been enormously popular, drawing competitive players and supporters, who enjoy a great day of play, plus lunch and a chance to win prizes, including tickets for the upcoming Jets-Patriots game,” said Adam’s House Founder and Executive Director Allison Wysota. The winner will go home with three tickets to the Nov. 25 Jets-Patriots game, plus parking.

JoyRide Cycling & Fitness classes and spa massage treatments also will be raffled off at the event’s luncheon.    

The cost is $200 per team and tournament players are guaranteed three matches (weather permitting.) The Adam’s House 3rdAnnual Ladies Healing Hearts Paddle Tournament includes the luncheon, drinks and a favor. To register online: bit.ly/adamshousect_2018paddle.  

