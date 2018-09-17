Join the Full Moon Hike Sunday, Sept. 23

What could be more fun than a walk through woods and meadows by the light of the full moon? How about adding a roaring campfire for a little marshmallow toasting?

Weather permitting, the Shelton Trails Committee will hold their annual Full Moon Hike on Sunday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., at Nicholdale Farm.

The hike will be fairly short and relatively flat. Kids and leashed pets are welcome. The trail is somewhat uneven and not stroller-friendly. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

Park at the main lot (there are two parking lots with signs), just west of the house at 332 Leavenworth Road. The somewhat hidden entrance to the lot is between a telephone pole and the beginning of a long guardrail.

Please note that Mother Nature’s cooperation is needed for this event. In the event of rain or seriously overcast skies, please check the Shelton Trails Blog, sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com, for updates. To receive email notifications of Shelton Trails Committee events, send your email address to [email protected].