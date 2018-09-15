Shelton Herald

Support the Marching Gaels by eating at Wendy’s Tuesday, Sept. 18

By Shelton Herald on September 15, 2018

Support the Shelton High School Marching Band and Color Guard by eating at Wendy’s, 484 Bridgeport Ave., this Tuesday, Sept. 18, between 4-9 p.m.

Wendy’s will donate a portion of sales made between 4-9 p.m. to the Marching Gaels. Band members will also be holding a bake sale outside Wendy’s during the fundraiser.

Other opportunities to support the Marching band and Color Guard are coming up.

On Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. , The New Haven Symphony Ochestra will be having a tributeto to Frank Sinatra at SHS. Tickets are normally $35, but are available for $25 each. Call 203-929-6775, The Pepe Realty office, for tickets. All orders must be in by Sept. 28..

The band will hold a car wash on Oct. 28 at the Shelton Community center, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. only $5 per car.

Bottle Drives are every last Saturday of the month in the bus loop at SHS on Meadow St . No bottle drive will be held in December.

