Leya Vohra and Haley Oko scored first half goals, and Arianna Malick posted the shut out, when the Shelton High girls soccer team defeated Lauralton Hall, 2-0, in Milford on Friday.

Coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes are now 2-0-1 on the season. Lauralton is 1-2-0.

Vohra scored off a Maggie Howard in the 11th minute.

Oko tallied five minutes later, with Esabel Rosa earning the assist.

Malick made nine saves; Lauralton’s Julia Rush had 12.

The Gaelettes out shot the Crusaders, 18-9.