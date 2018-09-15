Boys soccer: Shelton takes down West Haven

The Shelton High boys soccer team maintained its perfect start to the season with a 3-1 victory over host West Haven High on Saturday afternoon at Ken Strong Stadium.

Junior midfielder Erik Lorent netted a brace of goals for the Gaels, who improved to 3-0-0 overall, while junior forward Vincent Mallozzi scored the other Shelton goal. Al Alfanzzani had the lone marker for the Blue Devils, which pulled the Westies level 34:43 left to play — with sophomore forward Aldo Barragan providing the assist.

Shelton responded four minutes later, when Mallozzi knocked in the match-winning goal. Lorent, who opened the scoring with a breakaway goal in the 13th minute, used his blistering pace to get Shelton an insurance goal with 27:21 left to play.

Lorent again picked his way through the West Haven defense, slotting a shot past the dive of West Haven keeper Joey Buestan.

From there, Shelton tightened its defense around its keeper, Isaac Garcia, to see out the Southern Connecticut Conference victory.

The Gaels will put their undefeated streak on the line on Tuesday, when they travel to Riccitelli Field in Wallingford to square off with Sheehan High. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.