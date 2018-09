The Shelton High boys cross country team, with Robert Dillon coming in first place, won the Wilton Invitational title on Saturday,

Matt Richards was ninth, Tyler Pineau 10th, John DeRosa 29th, Owen Corbett 32nd, Matt Cristiano 45th and Sam Kocurek 73rd for coach Michael Gambardella’s Gaels.

Shelton (79) bested Pomperaug of Southbury (113), Fairfield Ludlowe (133), Greenwich (145) and Trumbull (147).