Girls soccer: Gaelettes earn deadlock on Neary’s tally

The Shelton High girls soccer teams fought to a 2-2 deadlock with Jonathan Law last Thursday afternoon in a Southern Connecticut Conference matchup in Milford.

Law overturned a 1-0 halftime deficit in its season opener, as senior captain Jocelyn Wirth converted a pair or second-half strikes. Wirth’s first goal came at the 48-minute mark, before she staked the home team to a short-lived lead seven minutes later in the 55th minute.

Coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes scored the equalizer in the 68th minute to salvage the draw, with senior defender Erin Keary heading home a corner kick from Maggie Howard.

Shelton (1-0-1) pressed Law early on but an effort was cleared off of the goal line by Law fullback Skylar Sosa.

Shelton’s Cassandra Beacham then hit a long shot that was saved by keeper Jillian Hall, resulting in one of her 11 saves.

Shelton’s pressure almost yielded a penalty kick with 26:50 left in the first half, when Howard was tackled inside the 18-yard box by Ashley Regina. The referee ruled play-on though, and the ball rolled right to Hall.

Shelton attackers Mackenzie Joyce and Esabel Rosa continued to pester the Law defense up front, with Rosa lofting a shot that sailed wide of the frame.

Shelton was held at bay until the 19:29 mark of the first half.

Haley Oko whipped in a cross along the left flank to was brought down by Howard, who volleyed home the game’s opening goal.

The Lady Lawmen looked to break through at the 13-minute mark when they won a free kick in the Shelton half. A dangerous ball was played in by Regina, but Leya Vohra cleared it away to safety.

After Elizabeth Porto won a corner for Shelton late in the half that was dealt with by the Law defense, the game went into the break with the Gaelettes holding a 1-0 advantage.

That set the stage for the goal-filled second half, with both teams battling for a well-deserved point.

Shelton keeper Arianna Malick made six saves.

On Friday, Shelton returned to Milford to face Lauralton Hall, earning a 2-0 victory.

Vohra and Oko scored first-half goals, and Malick posted the shutout.

Vohra scored off a Howard assist in the 11th minute and Oko tallied five minutes later, with Esabel Rosa earning the helper.

Malick made nine saves; Lauralton’s Julia Rush had 12.

The Gaelettes outshot the Crusaders, 18-9.

Lauralton fell to 1-2-0.