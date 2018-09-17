Shelton Herald

Taste, Sip & Support fund-raiser to help end hunger

By HAN Network on September 17, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

The 1st annual Taste, Sip & Support fundraiser to help end hunger will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, from noon-4 p.m., at Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Avenue in Bridgeport.

With a motto of ‘ending hunger one taste bud at a time,’ the event is open to the public and will raise funds for the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Foodshare and Operation Hope, as well as scholarships to the CT Chefs Association, and Lincoln Culinary Institute.

The event features signature dishes from award-winning chefs, beers presented by Aspetuck Brew Lab and cocktails featuring selections by Asylum Distillery.

Tickets are $65 to this 21+ event, and also will be available at the door. Visit http://blackrockyc.org/fundraiser for tickets and additional details.

The 1st annual Taste, Sip & Support fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The 1st annual Taste, Sip & Support fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Related posts:

  1. BRYC fundraiser to benefit Bridgeport Rescue Mission and Operation Hope
  2. Fairfield County Children’s Choir perform free concert
  3. Operation Hope of Fairfield hosts annual golf outing fund-raiser
  4. Fairfield County Children’s Choir chamber singers perform holiday concert

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Girls soccer: Gaelettes earn deadlock on Neary's tally Next Post Shelton resident co-chairs Endangered Species Gala
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress