Mackenzie Joyce scored a pair of goals when the Shelton High girls soccer team defeated Branford, 3-1, on Monday.

Maggie Howard scored a goal and Haley Oko had two assists for coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes, now 3-0-1 and 2-0 in the SCC.

Heather Garrett, Esabel Rosa and Cassie Beacham had assists.

Branford’s Alayna Boileau made it 2-1 with a goal in the 28th minute, before Joyce closed out the scoring at 63 minutes.

Shelton’s Arianna Malick had four stops; Branford’s Macey Girard had eight.