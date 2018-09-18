‘Valley Goes Pink’ kickoff concert Sept. 23 in Huntington

The 9th annual Valley Goes Pink Campaign invites the Lower Naugatuck Valley and surrounding communities to enjoy a variety of events featuring great food, drink and fun for a good cause throughout September and October.

The campaign kicks off Sun., Sept. 23 from 1-4 p.m. with “Turn the Huntington Green Pink,” a free concert featuring Shot Down, as well as activities for children, and food trucks at the Huntington Green in Shelton.

The Valley Goes Pink is a grassroots, community wide effort to increase awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection, support the Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital, and to celebrate the charitable spirit of the region’s businesses and organizations.

The following is a list of unique Valley Goes Pink fundraising events. For more information about “going pink” and joining the campaign visit griffinhealth.org/pink or contact the Griffin Hospital Development Fund at 203-732-7504, Jodi Dawley at 203-521-2233 or Frannie Leonard at 203-218-8196 for more information.

Waiters Go Pink, Oct. 1 – Volunteer waiters will serve guests at Wellingtons Restaurant, 51 Huntington St., Shelton, and tips will go to the cause. Begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations required at 203-929-0336.

Bras for the Valley, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. – This highly-anticipated event will features ART BRAS designed by volunteers and then showcased in a fashion show and live auction at Il Palio, 5 Corporate Dr., Shelton. Tickets are $40. Call Jodi at 203-521-2233 for sponsorships or to enter a model!

Pinktoberfest by Yuengling, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. – Come enjoy Yuengling beer specials, a special “Germanfest” tasting menu and great giveaways at Wellingtons Restaurant, 51 Huntington St., Shelton.

Bingo for Boobies at THC, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. – Enjoy a fun-filled night of bingo and great prizes, including a flat screen TV, at The Hops Company (THC), 77 Sodom Ln., Derby. A $25 donation includes 10 bingo sheets and pizza. Call Sue for reservations at 203-400-1068.

Wine & Whiskey Tasting Event, Oct. 11 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. – Sip and savor a broad array of fine wines and whiskeys at Vazzy’s Cucina, 706 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton. The event includes food and entertainment and special discounts through a partnership with Kindred Spirits of Shelton. $50 for wine or whiskey tasting; $75 for both.

Team Tatas Trivia Night, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. – Come for a fun night filled with trivia and prizes at Porky’s Café, 50 Center St., Shelton. A $25 donation includes Porky’s famous wings and pizza. Cash bar. Call Karyn for reservations at 203-445-3091.

Rock the Valley Pink, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. – Come see Social Convention perform at Porky’s Café, 50 Center St., Shelton. A $20 donation include a free drink.

Chili Cook off, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. – First responders from the Valley compete for best tasting chili at Bad Sons Beer Company, 251 Roosevelt Dr., Derby. Cash bar for craft beer. A $25 donation includes tasting and a vote.

Second Annual Diamond Dig, Oct. 25 from 3-7 p.m. – Take your chances at winning precious gemstones a 1-carat diamond at Marks of Design, 389 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton. $40 donation for each bucket.