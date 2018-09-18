Shelton Herald

Two 5-month-old kittens available for adoption

By Julie Miller on September 18, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Jack and Jill are two 5-month-old gray kittens. They are going to be spayed and neutered next week. They get along with other cats.

Visit them at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

