Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Ana Popovic, Sept. 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mattie Connolly, Sept. 20, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Free. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Bobby McFerrin, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $95. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Sam Bush, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $22-$35. Info: ticketfly.com.

Close Encounters with the Greater Bridgeport Symphony, Sept. 22, 4 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Free. Register online. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

The Penny Lane Band, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Tickets $15. Info: call 203-878-7508.

Groovin’ in New Fairfield, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Scott Ainslie and Carolann Solebello will perform. Tickets: $10. Info: call 203-312-5665.

A Space Odyssey Begins, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.,The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $15-$60. Info: GBS.org.

The Jersey Tenors, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Peter Murchison, Sept. 23, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. The Ridgefield resident will perform a folk concert. Free. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Suzanne Rossini and Rachel Cohen, Sept. 23, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Info: richterarts.org.

The First National Band, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $65-$215. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Buddy Guy, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Music Palace, Sept. 26, 7:15 p.m., The Acoustic, 2926 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Five bands will compete and patrons will select the winner. Tickets $5.

Sister Hazel, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $30-$35. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $87.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Johnny A. Just Me…and My Guitars, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Fifth Estate, Sept. 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

3 Stitches in Time, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets $10-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Hallelujah Train, Sept. 30, 3 p.m., Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Rd. Fairfield. Tickets $50. Info: quickcenter.com.

Danny Gokey: The Hope Encounter Tour, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

Marshall Tucker Band, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Anders Osborne, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Cris Jacobs to benefit Spreadmusicnow. Tickets $55-$175. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Music of Cream, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55-$145. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Quantico Marine Corps Band, Oct. 5-6, 6:45 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Free. Info: theklein.org.

Tim Reynolds & TR3, Oct. 5, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Under the Streetlamp, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $52.70-$75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ignition, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra. Tickets: $15-$60. Info: ridgefieldsymphony.org.

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $58. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Annual Monroe MusicFest, Oct. 7, 1 to 7 p.m., Monroe Congregational Church, 34 Church St., Monroe. The festival will feature 13 different performers throughout the day. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund mission trips. Tickets $15. Info: monroemusicfest.blogspot.com.

Jane Monheit, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

2001: A Space Odyssey, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tyler Hilton, Oct. 9, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28-$58. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Average White Band, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $40-$55. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.Lucky Chops, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Chapell and Jason Gisser, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $15-$20. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Fruition, Oct. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Fab Faux: Rubber Soul, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Tour, Oct., 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Carl Palmer, a founding member of both ELP and ASIA, will perform a musical celebration of his late band mates, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, and their group, ELP. Tickets $45-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Music Learning Center’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 LAke Ave., Danbury. Proceeds will be donated to Dream Come True. Info: bit.ly/MLC-25thAnniversary.

The Fab Faux: A Hard Day’s Night, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

A Lighthearted Look At Love On The Rocks, Oct. 14, 3 p.m., Easton Public Library 693 Morehouse Rd., Easton. The Hot To Trot Trio will perform. Free. Info: eastonartscouncil.org.

Melvin Seals & JGB, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Pink Martini, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eric Johnson’s Ah Via Musicom Tour, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $46. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Livingston Taylor, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Bridgeport Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $27-$47. Info: bijoutheatrect.net.

Donna The Buffalo, Oct. 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Phil Vassar, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

JJ Grey, Oct. 19, 9 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ari Hest, Oct. 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Ka-Na. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bernstein on Broadway, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. The event will celebrate the life and contributions of legendary composer and conductor the late Leonard Bernstein, specifically his influence on modern American musical theater. Free. Register online. Info: westportlibrary.org.

Joe Pug, Oct. 25, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Rubblebucket, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Rascals, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $97. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terrapin: Grateful Dead Tribute, Oct. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tony Danza: Standards and Stories, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $69.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terrapin: Grateful Dead Tribute, Oct. 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Anderson East, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Travis Meadows. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Lone Bellow, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Blue Oyster Cult, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $45-$65. Info: wallstreettheater.com.