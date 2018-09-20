This Weekend: Plays, concerts and more

The Foreigner

The Foreigner runs Sept. 20 through Oct. 7 at Dressing Room Theatre, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit curtaincallinc.com.

Mattie Connolly

Mattie Connolly will perform on Sept. 20 at 7:45 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. The concert is free. For more information, call 203-876-9973.

Ana Popovic

Ana Popovic will perform on Sept. 20 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bobby McFerrin

Bobby McFerrin will perform on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $95. For more information. visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Then and Now

The Loft Artists Then and Now: 40 Years of Art exhibit runs Sept. 21 through Oct. 28 at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford. For more information, visit loftartists.org.

All My Sons

All My Sons runs Sept. 21 through Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. at TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit theatreworks.us.

The Underpants

The Underpants runs Sept. 21 through Oct. 13 at the Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39, Sherman. A conservative couple’s existence is shattered when Louise’s bloomers fall down in public. Tickets are $24. For more information, visit shermanplayers.org.

Sam Bush

Sam Bush will perform on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $22-$35. For more information, visit ticketfly.com.

Selected Shorts

Selected Shorts is on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Michael Ian Black, Jane Kaczmarek and Kate Walsh will perform as part of the Mark Twain Library’s Pudd’nhead Festival. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Shadowland

Shadowland 2: The New Adventure will be performed on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $70. For more information, visit quickcenter.com.

Artistic Visions

The Artistic Visions exhibit runs Sept. 22 through Nov. 13 at Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. It features the paintings of Viorica Ghetu-Vuono and Erin Nazzaro.

Rick Villodas

The Rick Villodas Memorial Art Show runs Sept. 22-23 at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The show will honor Rick Villodas who died on Aug. 14. For more information, call 914-424-8957.

Waterkolors

The Waterkolours exhibit runs Sept. 22-23 at the School of Visual and Performing Arts, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. The exhibit will display works by Woodrow Nash. For more information, visit hordfoundation.org.

*Game of the Goose

The Game of the Goose Workshop is on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Museum Educator Lola Chen will discuss early board games, explain how to play The Game of the Goose, and lead the children in making their own board. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Falcons

A Falconer demonstration will be held on Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the White Barn Property, 78 Cranbury Road, Norwalk. The event is free.

Book sale

The Awesome Autumn Book Sale runs Sept. 22-25 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Books, CDs and DVDs will be on sale. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

*Scavenger hunt

The Great MAC Photo/Video Scavenger Hunt is on Sept. 22 from 3 to 8 p.m. at various locations in Milford. Each team will receive a list of creative and fun photos and videos to take around town, striving to complete as many tasks as possible for a chance to win prizes. Register online. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Taste, Sip & Support

Taste, Sip & Support is on Sept. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at 80 Grovers Avenue, Bridgeport. The event is presented by the Black Rock Yacht Club and proceeds will support the Bridgeport Rescue Mission and Operation Hope. Tickets are $55. For more information, visit blackrockyc.org/fundraiser.

CJD benefit

The annual Rock4RV CJD Benefit is on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. All funds will be donated to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Close Encounters

Close Encounters with the Greater Bridgeport Symphony will be performed on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The concert is free. Register online. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Hamlet

Hamlet will be staged on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. It will be performed as part of the Michael Chekhov Festival. For more information, visit ChekhovFestival.com.

Symphony gala

The Stamford Symphony Gala is on Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. The gala includes a dinner, auction and concert. Tickets are $390. For more information, call 203-325-1407, ext. 10.

Penny Lane

The Penny Lane Band will perform on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 203-878-7508.

Groovin’ in New Fairfield

Groovin’ in New Fairfield is on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Scott Ainslie and Carolann Solebello will perform. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 203-312-5665.

Jersey Tenors

The Jersey Tenors will perform on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Space Odyssey

A Space Odyssey Begins will be performed on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. at The Klein, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $15-$60. For more information, visit GBS.org.

Come to Your Senses

Come to Your Senses will be performed on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $70. For more information, visit quickcenter.com.

Bike the Beach

Bike the Beach is on Sept. 23 at 7 a.m. at Jennings Beach, Fairfield. Bike/Hike the Beach is designed for bikers or walkers of all ages. The bike tours feature a variety of routes from leisurely to challenging, accommodating serious cyclists as well as families. Bike the Beach supports the charitable activities of the Probus Club of Greater Bridgeport. For more information, visit bikethebeach.com.

Ready Set Walk

Ready Set Walk is on Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. at Calf Pasture Beach, Norwalk. The Norwalk Community Health Center will hold the walk to raise funds to prevent childhood obesity. For more information, visit nchc.salsalabs.org/2018readysetwalk.

Peter Murchison

Peter Murchison will perform on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. The Ridgefield resident will perform a free folk concert. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Suzanne Rossini

Suzanne Rossini and Rachel Cohen will perform on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

First National Band

The First National Band will perform on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $65-$215. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.