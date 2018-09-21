Reel Dad: Remembering Burt Reynolds – A surprising superstar

More than anything, Burt Reynolds wanted to be considered a serious actor.

Instead he became a movie star.

And during his years as the top box office draw at the movies — from 1978 to 1982 — he tried many times to reach beyond his engaging screen persona to show how deep he could travel.

Could he have become the actor he said he wanted to be?

A closer look at his films reveals the late actor has more happening on screen than we may have noticed at the time.

Take a look.

Deliverance (1972)

Today, the movie might be considered “Oscar bait,” for its obvious way of showcasing a stellar cast in showy roles. Reynolds and Jon Voight certainly shine in this thrilling interpretation of James Dickey’s novel about men searching for adventure in rural Georgia. Reynolds, especially, hits the right notes as a man hoping to find truth in the outdoors. But his Oscar chances vanish when he decides to pose naked for Cosmopolitan magazine.

The Longest Yard (1974)

Reynold’s personality — part cynic, part rebel, part charmer — plays well in this football-focused comedy set in a prison yard. Below the surface, the Reynolds performance suggests an emotional authenticity the material may not demand. While he gives more performance than the movie deserves, Oscar again looks the other way.

Lucky Lady (1975)

After trying his hand at a musical — in the disastrous At Long Last Love — Reynolds returns to the comforts of romantic comedy in this disappointing tale of rum-runners during prohibition. While the film is packaged to showcase Liza Minnelli — fresh from winning an Oscar for Cabaret — Reynolds delivers the most interesting performance, revealing an instinct for comedy first suggested by his work in The Longest Yard. But the movie bombs.

Starting Over (1979)

The same year his girlfriend, Sally Field, wins an Oscar for Norma Rae, Reynolds thinks he may be playing the role of his career as a man trying to recover from a surprise divorce. But the actor is seriously upstaged by his leading ladies, Jill Clayburgh and the discovery of the film, Candice Bergen, who steals every scene in which she appears. On Oscar night, the ladies are Oscar nominees, while Reynolds must sit and applaud.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)

After turning down the Jack Nicholson role in Terms of Endearment — for which that actor wins an Oscar — Reynolds chooses to give musical comedy another try with this adaptation of the Broadway hit based on a true story about a brothel near La Grange, Texas. While most of the movie focuses on Dolly Parton, Reynolds brings a charming subtlety to his turn as a sheriff who doesn’t take the law too seriously. But Oscar can’t care less.

Best Friends (1982)

That same year, Reynolds reaches again to the tender site of his screen persona in this romantic comedy opposite Goldie Hawn. While the film fails to fully ignite — with its story of a couple who work together and suddenly decide to marry — Reynolds brings more to the performance than the script defines. But the disappointing box office starts a downward trend from which Reynolds’ career never recovers.

Switching Channels (1988)

Long after falling from box office grace, Reynolds brings his biting sense of comic timing to this comedy based on the classic play The Front Page. As a journalist who spars with Christopher Reeve and Kathleen Turner, Reynolds’ command of the comedy is clear, his precision with the character clean. But few seem to care by this point. And certainly not Oscar voters.

Boogie Nights (1997)

Years after his star has dimmed, Reynolds finally lands that elusive Oscar nomination for playing an adult film director who discovers a new talent. The performance reminds us how engaging the actor can be while surprising us with the depth of the character’s bitterness. On Oscar night, many expected Reynolds to win, perhaps more out of sentiment than recognition for his work. But the award went to Robin Williams for Good Will Hunting.

Of course, few of these films are the ones people remember when Burt Reynolds comes to mind. But the actor was proud of many of his performances. And, looking back, he should have been.

Rest in peace.

Last Movie Star: Burt Reynolds’ caps a career

Once upon a time, in a fantasy land called Hollywood, the number one movie star was an engaging man named Burt Reynolds. From 1977 to 1981 he ruled the screen as the number one box office attraction thanks to such films as Deliverance and The Longest Yard. But times and tastes change and, by the mid 1990s, Reynolds was someone who had once been famous, briefly returning to the spotlight in 1997 when he snagged his only Oscar nomination for Boogie Nights.

The meandering, misguided comedy The Last Movie Star — released earlier this year — gives us one more chance to appreciate the unique mix of charisma and character that Reynolds brings to his roles. Whether pursuing Jill Clayburgh in Starting Over, or roaming the countryside with Sally Field in Smokey and the Bandit, Reynolds radiates endearing sincerity, regardless of the material. Perhaps if he had pushed himself more — accepting the offer to play the Jack Nicholson role in Terms of Endearment instead of making a comedy called Stoker Ace — we might think of his work differently. At least, thanks to this film, we get to see him on screen one more time.

The film quickly establishes — by using video clips of an actual Reynolds conversation with television host David Frost — that fictional actor Vic Edwards was once a big deal in the movies. As the legend enters his Los Angeles home, he surrounds himself with images of his past and realities of his present, a dog he must put down, a cane he must master, a lifetime he must confront. To his surprise, he receives an invitation to be honored at the “International Nashville Film Festival” and, to give the film a story, he decides to accept.

Once the trip begins, though, the movie star realizes how much his star has dimmed. He flies in a middle seat in a crowded airplane instead of first class, driven at his destination in a rundown car instead of a limo, and offered a small room at a noisy motel instead of a suite. These become symbols of the changes in his life as Edwards quickly realizes he has been tricked into believing he was attending a first-class event. But all is not lost. Midway through, the film abruptly turns a corner to become a road trip through the actor’s past as the story shifts to focus on how a man confronts his mortality, a meaningful journey made authentic by Reynolds’ careful underplaying of the man who comes to Tennessee to say goodbye.

If only the rest of the cast, and the film, played on Reynolds’ level. The actor relishes the role, the chances to poke fun at his actual life, the opportunities to share the screen with images of his past. But director Adam Rifkin spends too much time letting Ariel Winter recreate the attitude of her character Alex from Modern Family, and seriously under uses Boyhood’s Ellar Coltrane in a broad comic role. While it’s fun to see Chevy Chase on screen again it’s only when Reynolds lets his memories take him back to a different time that The Last Movie Star finds its way.

Burt Reynolds hoped to be recognized for his acting more than his personality. The Last Movie Star reminds us that, when given the opportunity to simply act, he can be good and, with richer roles, he could have been much better.

The Last Movie Star runs 1 hour, 34 minutes. It is Rated R for some sexuality and partial nudity. It is available On Demand and on iTunes.