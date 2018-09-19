Boy soccer: Gaels’ Jonathan Dias tallies decisive goal

Shelton Herald

By Shelton Herald on September 19, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Shelton High topped Sheehan of Wallingford, 1-0, in an SCC boys soccer game on Tuesday.

Jonathan Dias, assisted by Justin Sanzo, scored the lone goal for coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels.

Isaac Garcia posted the shutout in net.

