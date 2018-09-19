Boy soccer: Gaels’ Jonathan Dias tallies decisive goal

Shelton High topped Sheehan of Wallingford, 1-0, in an SCC boys soccer game on Tuesday.
Jonathan Dias, assisted by Justin Sanzo, scored the lone goal for coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels.
Isaac Garcia posted the shutout in net.
