Library news: Upcoming programs at Plumb, Huntington Branch

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch Libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street and can be reached at 203-924-1580. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church St and can be reached at 203-926-011. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” to register online.

Please note: Friends of the Shelton Library System are no longer accepting book donations at this time. The F.O.T.S.L.S. will make an announcement at a later date as to when they will resume taking donations. There will not be a book sale this October due to renovations to the meeting room at Plumb

Plumb Memorial Library has resumed opening on Saturdays. Plumb will be opening on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. — the same Saturday hours at Huntington Branch Library.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime! – Thursdays, September 20 and September 27, 11:30 a.m. Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

First Spanish with Sandra – Friday, September 21 and September 28, 10:30 a.m., Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Please note new day and time. Please register.

Spanish with Sandra – Tuesday, September 25, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4-8 and caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Please register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish – Tuesday, September 25, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities. Please register for the entire month.

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, September 26, 11 a.m. Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2 ½ – 4 and caregivers. Please register; sessions run for an entire month.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions – Thursday, September 20 and October 4, 9 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library is thrilled to offer another set of Thursday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated, if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Please note: Tai Chi location may be changed to the Reading Room. No program on September 27.

Alphabits – Thursday, September 20 and September 27, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Life is Art – Thursdays, September 20 and September 27, 6 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) – Friday, September 21, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, please call 203-888- 1271. Please Note: Due to Meeting Room renovations, W.I.C. will be meeting in the Connecticut Room located on the main floor of Plumb. Parents/Caregivers with strollers may use the back entrance ramp to enter and exit the building.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions – Friday, September 21 and October 5, 9 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Registration is required; call 203-924-1580 or visit our website, sheltonlibrarysystem.org for availability. Please note: Tai Chi location may be changed to the Reading Room. No program on September 28

Connect: ELL – Fridays, September 21 and September 28, 10:30 a.m. Attention English Language Learners! Join us at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of conversation. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members ages 18-plus, with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Bookworms Story Time – Monday, September 24 and October 1, 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers — Freezer Dance and ever popular Do Re Mi.

Books @ Noon – Monday, September 24, 12 p.m. This book discussion group for adults meets on fourth Mondays every month at noon. This month’s selection is Gilead: A Novel by Marilynne Robinson. Bring along lunch and the library will offer beverage and dessert, new members welcome. Due to renovations at Plumb, this book club will be meeting at the Shelton Community Center, Art Room #2.

Knit! – Tuesdays, September 25 and October 2, 6 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Story to Art – Wednesday, September 26, 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Kim as she crafts a connection about storytelling through art. This is a bi-weekly drop-in story time for children ages 3 to 5 year old and their caregivers. Next program is on October 10.

Home Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.