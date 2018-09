The Shelton High girls soccer team defeated host Guilford High, 2-0, on Thursday.

Coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes are 4-0-1; Guilford is (0-2-2).

Maggie Howard gave Shelton the lead in the final minute of the first half, with Elizabeth Porto earning the assist.

Mackenzie Joyce made it 2-0 seven minutes into the second session. Hailey Oko had the assist.

Arianna Malick made seven saves to post the shutout.

Meghan Langson made 10 stops for the Indians.

Shelton had 16 shots to Guilford’s six.