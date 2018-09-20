Shelton Herald

Boys soccer: Shelton improves to 5-0 with SCC victory

By Shelton Herald on September 20, 2018

Vincent Mallozzi scored a pair of first-half goals and the unbeaten Shelton High boys soccer team defeated Career/Hillhouse, 5-2, at the East Shore Athletic Complex on Thursday.

Coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels, now 5-0-0, took a 2-1 lead into the half, after Mallozzi scored in the 17th (assisted by Jack Neary) and 27th (assisted by Justin Sanzo) minutes.

Oury Dianne, assisted by Cesar Castagnon, had given the home team the lead nine minutes into this SCC contest.

Ian Sevillano scored Shelton’s third goal nine minutes into the second half.

Sanso had the assist.

Career/Hillhouse made it 3-2 on Mark Congacha’s goal with 26 minutes remaining. Richard Charles had the assist.

Jonathan Dias’s unassisted goal with 19 minutes left made it 4-2.

Christopher Conrad, assisted by Stelio Mysirlids, tallied with five minutes remaining.

The Gaels’ Isaac Garcia made six saves; Ethan Silver had three for Career (1-3-0).

