Eight to be inducted into Shelton High School Hall of Fame

Eight prominent members of the Shelton High School community will be inducted into the Shelton High School Hall of Fame at a banquet on Oct. 20 at Shelton High School.

The Shelton High School Hall of Fame was established in 2017 as a way to recognize and honor in a permanent manner those who have excelled in their dedication to the community of Shelton High School and those who have made outstanding contributions both at Shelton High School and in the world which reflect positively upon Shelton High School. The eight inductees who have distinguished themselves and are members of the SHS Hall of Fame Class of 2018 include: Celeste Beattie, James Benanto, Anthony Branca, Louis Dagostine Sr., Raymond T. Gildea Sr., Edward Marocco, Joseph Pagliaro Sr. and Timothy J. Walsh III.

Beattie was a biology and physical education teacher at Shelton High School for 36 years. She served as the assistant basketball coach under Head Coach Bernice Nicolari from 1962 to 1979. Beattie was also the trainer and manager during the years the team won Housatonic League Titles (1969-1979) and the 1976 CIAC Class LL State Championship.

Benanto served as a physical education teacher for eight years, as the district’s Athletic Director from 1978-2005, and as a football, basketball and track and field coach. He was instrumental in enhancing the athletic program by starting all middle school athletics and adding wrestling, boys and girls volleyball, indoor track, golf, hockey and boys swimming at the high school. In addition, Benanto was instrumental in planning and building the new track and artificial turf field at SHS in 2003.

Branca, a 1972 Shelton High School graduate and football and track and field athlete, has continued to coach football at Shelton High School for 43 years. In 1988, his first year as head coach, Branca’s team won the first state football championship at Shelton High School. AS an employee of the Shelton Public Schools, he has constructed, redone and maintained many things at Shelton High School and throughout the district.

Dagostine, a 1961 Shelton High School graduate, worked in the Shelton Public Schools for 34 years as a teacher, counselor and principal of Lafayette School. Lou has been an active member of the Shelton community, serving on the board of the Lower Naugatuck Valley Boys and Girls Club Board and the Parent Child Resource Center, as well as a volunteer with both the Shelton Fire Department and Shelton Ambulance Corp.

Gildea was employed by the Shelton Public Schools as for 34 years as a high school math teacher, math department chairperson, athletic director, computer center director and Director of Finance for the district. He was dedicated to the Shelton Public Schools and went to great lengths during his tenure to ensure that the job got done in any role he was in.

Marocco, a 1967 Shelton High School graduate, was a social studies teacher at Shelton High School and Shelton Intermediate School. He served as head baseball coach at SHS from 1979-2008. Marocco recorded over 350 wins and took the team to the state finals in 1989 and 1990. In addition, he volunteered to be the public address announcer at various high school athletic events.

Pagliaro, a 1958 Shelton High School graduate, was a prominent member of the Shelton Community. He was a member and past president of the Lower Naugatuck Valley Boys and Girls Club, and served as a board member of the Parent Child Resource Center, Birmingham Group, Valley United Way and the Shelton Economic Development Corporation. Pagliaro also served as chairman of the Shelton Planning and Zoning Board and was a founding member of the Valley Community Foundation.

Walsh, a 1950 Shelton High School graduate and baseball and football team member, served as a teacher and school administrator of Fowler School, Shelton Intermediate School and Shelton High School. Walsh piloted and started the Middle School Model of 7th and 8th grade schools and during his tenure the Intermediate School won the “School of Excellence Award”. Walsh also served on the Shelton Board of Education.

The induction banquet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at Shelton High School. Tickets are $50 per person. Checks made payable to Shelton High School Hall of Fame may be sent to: Shelton High School Hall of Fame, 120 Meadow Street, Shelton, CT c/o Dr. Beth Smith. The deadline for purchasing tickets is October 10.