Girls volleyball: Shelton drops 3-2 match to Amity

Shelton High took on Amity High in a high-profile SCC divisional match on Friday.

The Spartans improved to 4-1 with a 3-2 (25-18, 21-25, 26-28, 25-13, 15-11) victory.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaelettes are now 5–2.

Shelton’s Jess Foss had 27 assists, 16 digs and three aces.

Sear DeMarco had 33 digs and a pair of aces.

Elizabeth Casinelli led the attack with nine kills, to go with three blocks and three dogs.

For Amity, Abby Harbinson had 17 kills, Zoe DiZenzo 35 assists and Caroline Fertman seven kills and four blocks.

