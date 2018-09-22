Girls soccer: Shelton depth difference in 8-0 victory

Seven players scored goals when the Shelton High girls soccer team posted to its fifth victory of the season on Saturday afternoon with an 8-0 win over Wilbur Cross at Capewell Field in Shelton.

“I liked the over-all play throughout our lineup today,” said coach Marvin Miller, now in his 13th season at Shelton and 26th overall (he coached the Derby girls for 13 years). “In a one-sided game like this turned out to be, you can sometimes lose your consistency or let up. Our kids played well throughout.

“I have a really nice group this year. We have senior leadership, but we also have a large group of underclassmen who will contribute.”

It was the first “home game” for the Gaelettes, who’re waiting to play on the new turf surface at Finn Stadium which is schedule for completion this week.

Shelton, 5-0-1, scored three times in the first half and added five more in the final 40 minutes as Miller was able to clear his bench.

Senior Maggie Howard led the scoring with three assists.

A pair of sophomores, Noelle Garretson and Lindsay Taylor, had two goals and a goal and an assist respectively.

Shelton took 29 shots while giving up only three.

Neither Shelton goalie, either starter Adrianna Malick or Rachel Bishop who took over late in the game, needed to make a save.

Shelton also had 11 corner kicks to one for Cross, which saw its record slide to 1-4-1.