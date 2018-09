Daniel Hand topped Shelton High, 2-0, in a meeting of SCC boys soccer powerhouses at the Surf Club in Madison on Saturday.

Coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels are now 5-1.

The Tigers (5-1) broke a scoreless tie when Scott Testori, assisted by Jason Wallack, scored in the 72nd minute.

Wallack, with Cole Finke getting the assist, added the second goal seven minutes later.

Isaac Garcia made 10 saves for Shelton.

Clayton Knibbs made five saves for the Tigers, who had 18 shots to the Gaels’ 10.