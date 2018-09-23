Obituary: Celia Fournier, 85

Celia Fournier, “Sissy” to close family, age 85, passed away peacefully on September 20th

Celia was born in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Louis and Francis Margulefsky.

Sadly predeceased by her brother Joey and husband of 54 years Everett Fournier.

Dale Fournier Wellington of Brooklyn NY, Robert Fournier of Shelton CT, and Russell Fournier of Danbury CT are her beloved children; Lesa Fournier and Michael Wellington very caring daughter and son-in-law. Cherished grandmother to Louis, Rachel, Alyssa and Sarah Fournier. She is also survived and forever in the hearts of younger sister Iris Kimmey, brother-in-law Edward Kimmey, and sister-in-law Carol Stephenson. Nieces and nephews that will always remember her as Aunt Sissy are Sammy and Cristina Brenner, Adam and Lisa Brenner, JoAnn LaMorte, Heidi Beasley and Eric Stephenson.

As a fearless native Brooklynite, Celia was the family’s go to person for slaying snakes, spiders, and other CT wildlife that made its way into the house. Patron of the Shelton Library for over 50 years, she loved reading, walking and enjoyed such activities up to the last years of her life. Her love and sacrifice for family and friends have made countless memories that will never be forgotten.

Services will take place on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at noon, from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment at B’nai Israel Cemetery on Moose Hill Road in Monroe, CT.

Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington Memorial Library in Shelton, CT.