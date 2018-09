Shelton High defeated Wilbur Cross, 3-1 (26-24, 25-17, 17-25, 25-14), on Monday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s squad is 6-2.

Reem Abdel Hack had eight kills, two blocks and a dig.

Jessica Jayakar had 13 digs and 10 kills.

Lily Boles had 12 digs and three aces.

For Wilbur Cross, Nayeli Cruz (6 aces, 9 kills, 4 blocks) and Annette Rodriguez (5 aces, 6 kills) led the way.