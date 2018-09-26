On Stage: This weekend and upcoming

THIS WEEKEND

Ed Asner, Sept. 30, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He will perform his A Man and His Prostate routine. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

CONTINUING

Urinetown The Musical, through Sept. 28, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. A musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself. Tickets: $30-$38. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

The Foreigner, through Oct. 7, Dressing Room Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Charlie, shy and seeking solitude, is on vacation at a Georgia bed and breakfast: he pretends he is a foreigner, understanding no English. However, he soon witnesses bizarre schemes by people (including some Klan members) who think he can’t understand a word they say. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

All My Sons, through Oct. 13, 8 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. The play is an exploration of dark truths and cruel ironies, places us on a serene street where the destinies of several families intertwine in the wake of wartime, caught up in the struggle between personal responsibility and duty to their country. Tickets $25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Man of La Mancha, through Oct. 14, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

The Underpants, through Oct. 13, Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39, Sherman. A conservative couple’s existence is shattered when Louise’s bloomers fall down in public. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Mamma Mia, through Oct. 14, Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

ADVANCE

Evita, Oct. 4 through Nov. 11, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Evita tells the passionate and unforgettable life story of Eva Perón, who used her beauty and charisma to escape the slums of Argentina to become the country’s First Lady by the age of 27. Adored by her people as a champion of the poor, she was one of the most powerful women in the world — until her vast ambition and fragile health made her one of the most tragic. Tickets: $53-$84. Info: www.actofct.org.

Fancifool, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Performed as part of the Michael Chekhov Festival. Tickets $25. Info: ChekhovFestival.com.

The Captives, Oct. 6, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Performed as part of the Michael Chekhov Festival. Tickets $25. Info: ChekhovFestival.com.

FTC Comedy Presents: Lynne Koplitz, Oct. 6, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Intimacy Effect, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Performed as part of the Michael Chekhov Festival. Tickets $25. Info: ChekhovFestival.com.

Comedian Paula Poundstone, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45-$55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Beat Bugs: A Musical Adventure, Oct. 12-28, Milford Arts Council Theatre, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Pantochino Productions will be putting on the musical based on the Netflix series Beat Bugs. Tickets $25. Info: pantochino.com.

Tracy Morgan, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $31.50-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Comedian Kathleen Madigan, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedian Brian Regan, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $45-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $37.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV’s “Friends” and celebrates the wacky misadventures of your favorite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.