Local veteran recognized for service to community, state and nation

Shelton’s Al Sabetta was recently recognized during a bench dedication ceremony at Riverwalk Park.

Shelton Board of Alderman President John Anglace, along with Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16 Commander Dave Gallagher, spoke as a crowd of Shelton residents and dignitaries, along with Legionaries from across that state, gathered to honor Sabetta. Members of Post 16 raised funds to purchase a park bench to recognize Sabetta for his good works in the community.

“Al Sabetta has served our country in the Korean War,” said Post 16 Commander, Dave Gallagher. “To most men that is more than enough service, but Al continued to serve community state and nation as a legionnaire in the City of Shelton.

Gallagher explained that Sabetta went through the chairs at Post 16 through his more than 35 year tenure as a member.

“He settled in as post 16 adjutant after the turn of the century, where, for the past 15 years, he has been the the backbone of the post and mentor to most of our current Post 16 officers.,” Gallagher said. “He also acted as the post liaison to the City of Shelton, served on the Derby Shelton Memorial Day Committee, City of Shelton Permanent War Memorial Committee, Oratorical Contest Coordinator, Boys State Coordinator, and Shelton registrar of veterans’ graves.

“Al personifies the words Dedication to God and Country and has helped Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16 start our second century of veterans still serving America on a firm foundation,” Gallagher said. “For that reason, today, We dedicate this bench at Veterans Park on The Riverwalk in Shelton in most sincere appreciation to Al Sabetta for his continued service to Community, State and Nation.”

During the bench dedication John Anglace, President, Shelton Board of Aldermen spoke of Sabetta’s servie.

“Al has participated unselfishly in the American Legion through his leadership as Post Adjutant for many years where he has amassed untold volunteer hours to bring credit to our Veterans, helping Veterans in need and honoring our many deceased Veterans,” Anglace said “His work was exhaustive but never-the-less a labor of love. As with all Veterans, Al had the support of his spouse and his family throughout his active military service and his service as a Legionnaire. Consequently, this bench also recognizes the Sabetta immediate family as well as his extended legionnaire family,” Anglace continued. “Al coordinated many Post 16 activities and organizations as well as accepting City leadership in the refurbishment and management of the Permanent War Memorial Building.”

Anglace added, “This is not just an outstanding and beautiful bench. It symbolizes the hard work of all legionnaires who are dedicated to the principal of working to be sure that our Veterans are never forgotten. This bench bears the name of Korea Veteran Alphonse Sabetta who, by his example throughout our community and state has changed the lives and given hope to many a Veteran who just needed a helping hand to start life anew. Al was there for them and now, we are dedicating his work in lasting perpetuity to ensure that our Veterans are truly never forgotten.”

The bench is located on the Riverwalk, facing the memorials at Veterans Park.