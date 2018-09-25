Shelton Herald

Resurfacing project along Route 110 in Stratford

By HAN Network on September 25, 2018

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is announcing that a milling and resurfacing project will be performed on Route 110 in Stratford, beginning Monday, Oct. 1.

For more information, visit ct.gov/dot/cwp/view.asp?a=2135&Q=605190.

