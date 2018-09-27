Don’t cry for me Ridgefield

On the heels of its sold-out production of Mamma Mia! last spring, A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) moves into the political arena. Kicking off its first full season, the company presents the perennially popular musical, Evita, Oct. 4- Nov. 11. The show was slated to end Oct. 28 but given the high level of sales, its run was extended two weeks.

Striving for authenticity, ACT’s artistic director Daniel C. Levine has assembled a professional Equity cast that are all Latinx (a gender neutral term for Latinos and Latinas) who will take the audience on a journey through Eva Peron’s life. The show is famous for powerhouse songs like Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, performed during Evita’s famous balcony speech at the Casa Rosada.

With a cast of 16 actors, the show features Julia Estrada as Eva Perón and Ryan K. Bailer as her husband, Juan Perón. Evita’s foil in the role of Che Guevara is performed by Angel Lozada, most recently seen in NBC’s live production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Agustín Magaldi is played by Julian Alvarez. Marlena Lopez-Hilderley is cast as Perón’s teenage mistress.

“We felt strongly that our cast of Evita should be heavily composed of Latinx talent,” said Levine. “I can’t wait for our audiences to see this ridiculously talented and diverse group of actors that we have put together for this production. Our Evita company truly represents the community that is meant to tell this riveting and historically significant story.”

Recognized with seven Tony awards during its original Broadway run, Evita tells the story of Eva Perón, who harnessed her beauty and charms to escape Argentina’s slums to become the country’s First Lady by age 27. Beloved by the Argentine people as an advocate of the poor, she became one of the most powerful women worldwide until her tragic end.

Estrada said she is excited to take on the iconic role of Evita. “I am a proud Latina actress and in the lexicon of female characters, she is famous — or infamous,” she said. “I was talking among my cast members how insanely amazing it is to have a role where the actress never, almost never, leaves the stage.”

The role is vocally demanding but she is confident she is up for the challenge. “I think, first and foremost, it is a strong Latina character and something I can really dig my teeth into,” she said.

Lozada noted that in real life, Che Guevara and Evita did not know each other but Che certainly knew of her. “So in this show, he kind of serves as the voice of Argentina,” he said. “He serves as the narrator and different voices of Argentina, mostly to oppose her, I don’t think there is a single moment where he serves to make her points stronger, he is always the opposition to her.”

He said he has been diving into Guevara’s life to find common elements they share to tap into them when crafting his portrayal. The Latin community tends to be very passionate and Che was very passionate about who he was fighting for, Lozada said. “So, I think that our passion is something I can really tap into and when I am opposing Evita in a lot of the scenes.”

In the three months of pre-production, actors are cast, costumes and sets designed, and Levine coordinates how characters track in and out of the show to allow for costume changes and quick changes. “Putting a show together is just putting a puzzle together. That’s really what it is,” he said.

Adding to the complexities is that the cast has only three weeks to rehearse. “The thing that’s tricky here about putting on the show here in that amount of time — that limited amount of time — and it is that limited because we are an Equity theater because it’s our Equity contract,” Levine said. As an Equity, small professional theater outside New York City, it has strict rules to protect its member actors so they are only allowed 34 rehearsal hours for what the theater can pay.

The show will certainly pay homage to the Evita show Broadway-goers know but Levine will put his own stamp on it. “I really do love the original production and I want to honor that but I also want to make it appropriate for our cast size and our theater size,” he said. “You don’t want to overwhelm an audience by doing too much in a small space.”

For more information or tickets: actofct.org.