Garden Club presents ‘What’s up with fall?’

The Olde Ripton Garden Club will present a program titled “What’s up with fall,” answering questions such as what makes for the ideal fall foliage season, what happens to all those fallen leaves, why there are so many acorns one year and none the next, what garden plants have the best fall colors and much more.

Margery Winters, Assistant Director at Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton will present on October 1 at 10 a.m. at the Olde Ripton Garden Club meeting. Winters is a Master Landscape Design Consultant and serves as Chairman on Simsbury Inland Wetland/Conservation commission and is vice president of the Simsbury Land Trust.

The program will be held at the Plumb Library, 65 Wooster Street, Shelton. The event is open to the public and non-members are asked to pay a $5 visitor fee, which covers the program, lunch and refreshments.

The Club invites prospective new members to its meeting if they are interested in assisting the Club with its mission of beautifying streets, highways and grounds around public buildings in Shelton. Area residents are encouraged to join at any level of gardening – from beginner to master gardener — to learn about all facets of horticulture and preservation of the environment.

Annual dues for those who want to join will be $35. A brief business meeting, horticulture discussion and displays and refreshments will be served in addition to the speaker program.

The Olde Ripton Garden Club is a non-profit organization. For more information visit olderiptongardenclub.org or Like Us on Facebook at: facebook.com/SheltonORGC.