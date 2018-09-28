Shelton Herald

Football: Shelton unleashes offensive firepower, 49-7

By Mike Suppe on September 28, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Georgio Ghazal finishes off a 22-yard TD run as QB Jake Roberts approves. — David G. Whitham photos

Coming off a win over Fairfield Prep in which it did not score an offensive touchdown, the Shelton High football team was looking to rev up that side of the ball on Friday night.

Behind a seven-touchdown barrage in the first half, the Gaels did exactly that in barreling over visiting Guilford High, 49-7, in a Southern Connecticut Conference inter-tier matchup at a returfed Finn Stadium.

Paul Ferrigno stays focused on catching this 6-yard scoring pass.

“We challenged the kids this week in practice to get better,” Shelton High head coach Jeff Roy said. “We weren’t happy with our offensive performance last week… We got better this week as a football team and we took it to them early.”

The rout started on the first drive of the game, when fifth-ranked Shelton (4-0) rolled 66 yards after receiving the opening kickoff. Senior quarterback Jake Roberts connected with senior wide receiver Paul Ferrigno in the left side of the end zone for a 10-yard score. Nick Andrade tacked on the first of seven successful extra points.

After forcing a punt from the Indians (1-2), Georgio Ghazal rumbled 22 yards up the middle to double the Gael margin to 14-0 with 6:21 left in the opening frame.

Jake Roberts stretches football across the goal line.

Senior defensive back Jake Falanga then ripped the ball away from Guilford on its ensuing drive, setting up Shelton with a short field at the Indian 30.

Carr hit Ferrigno from 24 yards to make it 21-0, before Jack Carr punched in a 4-yard score to extend the advantage to 28-0 with 10:48 left in the half.

The plethora of offensive options for Shelton proved to be too overwhelming for Guilford

“That was one of the focuses this week, we have a lot of weapons,” Roy said. “We have a running quarterback, we have three backs that can run. All of our receivers can catch the ball and run a pattern. The more we mix it up, the more difficult we are to defend.”

The next Shelton touchdown came at the 8:03 mark of the second quarter, when Roberts snared a high snap and juked his way to a 21-yard touchdown.

Guilford got on the scoreboard on its next drive, when Charles Schioppo ran for a 24-yard touchdown.

Shelton answered with a 63-yard rushing touchdown from Michai Lynch Barnes and a 2-yard score from Roberts to provide the final scoreline heading into the half.

Roberts completed 9-of-17 passes in the first half for 82 yards and rushed nine times for 115 yards.

Carr added five carries for 52 yards.

Shelton has a bye week next week, before returning to action on Oct. 12 when it travels to Benedict Field in Monroe to face Masuk (1-2).

