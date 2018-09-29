Shelton Herald

Girls soccer: Gaelettes top Mercy Tigers in showdown

By Shelton Herald on September 29, 2018

Shelton High knocked off Mercy High of Middletown, 2-0, in an SCC girls soccer showdown on Friday.

Coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes are now 6-0-1 and 3-0 in the SCC.

Mercy dropped to 7-1-0.

Mackenzie Joyce scored in the 62nd minute to break a scoreless tie at the half.

Maggie Howard found the net four minutes later.

Haley Oko and Leya Vohra earned assists.

Howard, a senior midfielder, and Oko, a junior midfielder, have each scored a goal or assist in every game this season.

Shelton won the shot battle, 13-8, with the Gaelette’s Arianna Malick making a pair of saves.

Mercy’s Allessandra Fronc had five saves.

