The Shelton High girls volleyball team improved to 8-2 with a a 3-1 victory over Sheehan-Wallingford on Friday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaelettes took a 25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22 decision from the Titans (3-6).

Shelton’s Grace Boles had 10 kills, four aces and four digs.

Jess Foss had 35 assists, nine digs and three aces.

Reem Abdel-Hack had 12 kills an assist and an ace.

Leading Sheehan were Madison Gaynor (2 aces, 18 digs) and Eliana Tolentino (6 kills).