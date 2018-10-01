‘Food Trucks on the River’ Oct. 19

Celebrate Shelton, the organization which hosts Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts & Food Trucks, as well as the Holiday Community Tree Lighting, has announced Food Trucks on the River on Friday, Oct. 19 starting at 4 p.m., located on the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Downtown Shelton. The rain date is Friday, Oct. 26.

“We are excited to continue our efforts in bringing fun and free events to Downtown Shelton for all families to enjoy,” said Michael Skrtic, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton.

On Friday, Oct. 19, starting at 4 p.m., there will be over 25 food trucks for all to enjoy. Starting at 4:30 p.m., there will be live music from The Lone Gnome/Benny Mikula. Parents, bring kids for a special costume parade at 5:30 p.m., and at 6:00pm live music will continue with Tracy Jo & The Toads Acoustic Duo. The event will end with a DJ dance party provided by Big Boy Entertainment from 7:00pm – 9:00pm.

“We have brought you the best of CT’s food trucks, live music, a kids costume parade along with a huge beer garden highlighting the official beer of our event, New England Brewing Company,” said Nicole Heriot-Mikula, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton. We will also be offering a Paint-A-Pumpkin area, where all proceeds will go to Adam’s House.”

Celebrate Shelton is proud to partner with Adam’s House, which is a non-profit based in downtown Shelton offering grief education and peer support in a home-like setting for children and families.

“This event is free to attend, but we encourage a $5 suggested donation to sustain Celebrate Shelton’s efforts in the community,” said Jimmy Tickey. “We also ask everyone to bring a perishable item to build Spooner House’s pantry for the upcoming holiday season.”

Food Trucks on the River include: 3 Chicks Grille, Angie’s Cocinita, Chef Bills Makin Bacon, Chompers, Cinnamon Churros, Dad’s Food Truck, Fork in the Road, Four Flours Baking Co., Fryborg, Greek Style Grill, Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale, Lucky Dog Food Truck, M & M Steaks, Me’stezo Grill, milkcraft, Pierogies on wheels, Shoreline Prime, Sugar Bakery Cupcake Truck, Sultan kebab, SWAT southern wings and things, Szabo’s, Carmela’s Italian Kitchen, and Urban Synergy in Action, Uncle Willie’s BBQ, Snickering Coyote BBQ.

Food Trucks on the River at Veterans Memorial Park is sponsored by Star 99.9, Shelton Exchange Club and New England Brewing Company. Celebrate Shelton – an initiative that highlights our community by creating fun and family-friendly events – began in 2011 by small business owners – Nicole Heriot-Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey. Learn more about Celebrate Shelton at www.celebrateshelton.com.