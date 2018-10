Jess Foss had 26 assists to lead an efficient attack when the Shelton High girls volleyball team defeated Daniel Hand-Madison, 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-15), on Monday.

Foss added six digs and a pair of aces for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaelettes, who improved to 9-2.

Clarissa Pierre had eight kills and a block.

Rachel Hansen had five kills.

Daniel Hand was led by Allie Nelson (10 kills), Molly Sawyer (8 aces) and Mikayla Vitale (14 digs).