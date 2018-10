The Shelton High boys soccer team lost to Amity High, 3-1, on Monday.

Coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels are 5-4.

Amity is 4-3-1.

Justin Stanzo, assisted by Stelio Mysirlidis, scored the Shelton goal.

Zachary Young had two goals and Anthony Guerra one for the Spartans.

Isaac Garcia had nine saves for Shelton.

Amity’s Adrian Gonzalez made three stops.