NAMI Fairfield hosts speaker Cynthia Palmisano, PsyD, MA

NAMI Fairfield, a community organization providing support and education for people affected by mental illness, welcomes Cynthia Palmisano, PsyD, MA with CT Psychiatric & Wellness Center to discuss specialized treatment and psychological assessments on Wednesday, Oct. 3, from 7:30-9 p.m., at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Rd, Fairfield.

Dr. Palmisano works extensively in correctional health care, community health care and in geropsychology. She performs psychological evaluations and assessments, intelligence testing, assessment of psychological functioning and disability evaluations.

Her areas of specialty include treatment of clients and families in coping with various challenges. These include behavioral issues, divorce, loss/grief, depression, anxiety and coping with changes in the family. Other areas include substance abuse, assisting those with legal difficulties and in areas of anger management.

NAMI Fairfield provides free support, education and advocacy to all individuals and families in Fairfield, Westport, Bridgeport, Stratford, Shelton, Trumbull and nearby towns, who are impacted by mental health concerns and raises public awareness to reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with mental illness. NAMI Fairfield is affiliated with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest grassroots organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness and NAMI Connecticut, our state chapter. Find us at www.NAMIFairfield.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NAMIFairfield.