Route 110 resurfacing project starts Wednesday

Milling and resurfacing of roughly two miles of Route 110, between Route 8 in downtown Shelton and Petremont Lane, is scheduled to start Wednesday, Oct. 3 and run through Oct. 22. 

The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced work will be done at night, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The milling segment of 1.97 miles of River Road is anticipated to run from Wednesday through next Thursday, October 11. The resurfacing segment is anticipated to be performed on Sunday, October 14 through Oct. 22.  

Motorists can expect lane closures on Route 110 from .02 mile north of Petremont Lane to .15 mile south of Route 8 in downtown Shelton. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be used to guide motorists through the work zone. The regular work schedule for this project is 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday night through Thursday night.

The state DOT says motorists should be aware that modifications or extensions to this schedule may be necessary, due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.  Motorists are advised to maintain a safe speed when driving in this vicinity.

 

