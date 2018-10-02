‘Blithe Spirit’ opens Friday at Center Stage

Noel Coward’s classic comedy, Blithe Spirit, will open this Friday at Shelton’s Center Stage Theatre. The production is directed by Scott R. Brill who grew up in Shelton and currently lives in Westport.

Blithe Spirit tells the story of Charles Condomine whose invites some friends to have a little fun at a séance at the expense of a medium whom he employs. Unexpectedly, the medium conjures up the spirit of Condomine’s deceased ex-wife, who creates havoc for Condomine and his second wife. In the process, hilarity ensues.

“Blithe Spirit is certain to bring our audiences a barrel of laughs,” said Center Stage Artistic Director and Founder, Gary Scarpa. “And we are grateful to produce this magnificent play under the expert direction of Scott Brill.”

Brill holds a Master of Arts degree in theater from Emerson College in Massachusetts, and he has directed numerous productions throughout Fairfield county over the course of the last thirty years. At Center Stage, Brill has previously directed The Importance of Being Earnest,Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo as well as performing as The Duke in Big River, Jacob Marley in A Christmas Caroland Banjo in The Man Who Came to Dinner. By day, he is the Circulation Supervisor at the Huntington Branch Library in Shelton and is currently pursuing his Masters in Library Science at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“Our talented cast hails from Stratford, Bridgeport, Fairfield, Danbury, Watertown, and Westport” said Brill, “and they are ready to perform this wonderful play for Shelton audiences.”

Blithe Spirit will be performed at the Shelton theater at 54 Grove Street at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through October 20, with 2 p.m. shows on October 7, 14, and 21, and a 7 p.m. performance on October 18. Tickets are $ 30 for adults and $ 15 for students and can be purchased by calling 203-225-6079 or visiting www.centerstageshelton.org.