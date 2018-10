Film: Screenings and documentaries

* IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; daytime films, info., 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org: One exhibit and daytime IMAX movie included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Backyard Wilderness and Pandas are currently running. Our Blue Planet opens Oct. 5. 2001: A Space Odyssey will open on Oct. 19-Nov. 11. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org.

Aida, Oct. 6, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. With the epic backdrop of ancient Egypt, Verdi’s Aida is packed with magnificent choruses, complex ensembles, and elaborate ballets. Few operas have matched Aida in its exploration of the conflict of private emotion and public duty, and perhaps no other has remained to the present day so unanimously appreciated by audiences and critics alike. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Manhattan Short Film Festival, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

2001: A Space Odyssey, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hidden Agenda, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Part of the Irish in Film series. Info: email [email protected]

Frankenstein, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Suicide: The Ripple Effect, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., 46 Bank St., New Milford. Screening hosted by Ability Beyond. Tickets $10. Info: gathr.us/screening/24105.

No Stone Unturned, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Part of the Irish in Film series. Info: email [email protected]

Short Cuts, Oct. 17, 7:30 – 9 p.m., Garden Cinemas, 26 Isaac St., Norwalk. The screening includes (Un)Fulfilled Dreams, Blind Audition, Laboratory Conditions, Saul’s 108th Story and K.I.N.G. Tickets $25. Info: jibproductions.org.

Mountainfilm on Tour screening, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Samson et Dalila, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Sir Mark Elder conducts the first new Met production of the work in 20 years. Saint-Saëns’s biblical epic is a sensual French opera in the hands of Darko Tresnjak, making his Met debut directing a vivid, seductive staging, featuring a monumental setting for the last-act Temple of Dagon, where the hero crushes his Philistine enemies. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Journey, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Part of the Irish in Film series. Info: email [email protected]

Film screenings, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. James Whale’s Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein will be screened. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

La Fanciulla del West, Oct. 28, noon, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Spirited Away, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. A fantasy coming of age story, Spirited Away has garnered universal acclaim and is frequently recognized as one of the greatest animated films ever made. Tickets $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show screening, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Frankenstein Movie Marathon, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St. Info: stratfordlibrary.org. A Quiet Place, Oct. 8, noon. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Nov. 19, noon. Oceans 8, Dec. 10, noon.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.